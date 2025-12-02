Farhan Akhtar Confirms Jee Le Zaraa With Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Back On Track: We'll Start Soon

What Farhan told about Jee Le Zaraa

Recently, Farhan appeared on the show Unfiltered by Samdish on YouTube, where he was talking about his mental health journey while opening up about Jee Le Zaraa. He said, “So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, ‘No, I am soon going to be directing’.”