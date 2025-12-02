Farhan Akhtar Confirms Jee Le Zaraa With Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif Back On Track: We'll Start Soon

Jee Le Zaraa is finally happening. It has been confirmed by Farhan Akhtar.
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif's dates for the film are sorted, and the film production will start soon.
Recently, in an interview, Farhan said that he waited for the film to start and called that period quite “stressful” for him.
It has been four years since Farhan Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The film was expected to go on floors in 2023, but it was put on the back burner due to date issues. Jee Le Zaraa is said to be a friendship-centric female-led film from Excel Entertainment.
Farhan Akhtar shares update on Jee Le Zaraa
In a recent interview, Farhan finally opened up about Jee Le Zaraa's delay, saying that he wasted over two years waiting for the film to start, but it didn't take off. But now, he has shared a major update about the film.
As per the Deccan Chronicle, Farhan said, "To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors’ dates. But we’ve sorted all that out. We’ll start soon."
What Farhan told about Jee Le Zaraa
Recently, Farhan appeared on the show Unfiltered by Samdish on YouTube, where he was talking about his mental health journey while opening up about Jee Le Zaraa. He said, “So my film Toofan was released in 2021, and right after that, I was set to direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa. It just kept getting delayed, and for those two years, I kept saying no to all other opportunities that came my way. I did that because when you have to direct you can only focus on that. If an acting role came, I told them, ‘No, I am soon going to be directing’.”
He called the phase quite “stressful” for him. “The date for the film’s shooting just kept shifting ahead. It was such a stressful period because I thought that I was wasting time, and before I knew it, two and a half years had gone by,” he added.
On the work front, Farhan's latest release is 120 Bahadur, which received a lukewarm response at the box office.