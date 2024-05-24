‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Farhan Akhtar To 'Revive' Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif’s Film?

However, as per a recent report, the filmmaker and the officials at his production house Excel Entertainment are keen on reviving ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. PinkVilla quoted a source close to the production house as saying, “While Jee Le Zaraa was put on the backburner before proceeding to the pre-production stage, the team at Excel was continuing to give the final touches to the script. The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project.”