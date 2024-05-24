‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Farhan Akhtar To 'Revive' Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif’s Film?

It was in 2021 that Farhan Akhtar announced ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. The film was expected to go on floors last year, but it was put on a backburner, with no update about it. In fact, the filmmaker started prioritising his other projects, including ‘Don 3’, which has Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead role.
However, as per a recent report, the filmmaker and the officials at his production house Excel Entertainment are keen on reviving ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. PinkVilla quoted a source close to the production house as saying, “While Jee Le Zaraa was put on the backburner before proceeding to the pre-production stage, the team at Excel was continuing to give the final touches to the script. The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders – from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project.”
Reportedly, the makers have decided to put ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ back on the forefront with an aim to ‘complete a trilogy of slice-of-life friendship films after the much-loved Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara’. The source further added, “During her visit to India, Farhan Akhtar met Priyanka Chopra as well to restart the conversation of Jee Le Zaraa. He has been in touch with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt too. The trio is working out on the combination dates with a positive intent of bringing the film back on track.”
‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is an all-female travel film. Earlier, it was reported that Katrina and Priyanka are no longer a part of the film. But during an interview with Variety, Farhan claimed that the dates were an issue behind the film’s delay. He said, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see.”
Now we cannot wait to know more details of the much-awaited film.