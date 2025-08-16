A few summers ago, I was on an overnight train from Howrah to Koraput. As the train pulled into its final stop the next morning and I prepared to disembark, I noticed something unusual—a weathered, anonymous diary lying forgotten beneath the seat, tucked into a corner where luggage is usually stowed. No one was around to claim it, and perhaps it had been there for sometime, unnoticed by others. As I began turning the pages, I noticed that the diary belonged to someone named Brinni. It struck me then—perhaps she was the quiet woman from the upper berth, the one I had exchanged a few words with the night before. I gently placed the diary in my bag and stepped off the train. Later, I checked the list of passengers pasted on the compartment wall, but there was no one named Brinni.