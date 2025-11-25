Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

IMD warns of cold wave in Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega till Nov 15, with mins below 10°C due to 2-3°C northerly dip.
State coldest at 8.8°C Tuesday; Ranchi 10.7°C (3°C below normal), Jamshedpur 12.4°C, dense fog hampers visibility statewide.
Gradual 3-4°C rise expected soon, but dry chill lingers; experts urge warmth, hydration amid frost risks to crops and health.
Jharkhand is bracing for an unseasonal cold snap as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for seven districts, Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, and Simdega, warning of minimum temperatures plummeting below 10°C till November 15, 2025. On Tuesday morning, Gumla recorded the state's lowest temperature at 8.8°C, underscoring the grip of chilly northerly winds sweeping the western and central regions, while Ranchi shivered at 10.7°C, a 3°C drop from normal, and Jamshedpur at 12.4°C. IMD Ranchi Deputy Director Abhishek Anand attributed the sharp dip of 2-3°C to a passing western disturbance, urging residents to stay vigilant against dense fog reducing visibility to under 50 meters in early hours, particularly hazardous for commuters and farmers in the agrarian belt.
The alert, effective from November 12, comes as an abrupt shift from the mild November warmth, with locals in Gumla and Lohardaga resorting to bonfires and woolens amid reports of frost-kissed fields threatening winter crops like wheat and vegetables. Anand forecasted a gradual rise of 3-4°C in minimums over the next three days, but cautioned no major relief thereafter, with dry conditions persisting statewide. Health experts echoed the call for precautions, advising the elderly and children to avoid exposure, stay hydrated, and monitor for respiratory issues exacerbated by the chill. This early cold wave, unusual for mid-November, highlights Jharkhand's vulnerability to erratic weather patterns, potentially impacting daily life and livelihoods in the mineral-rich but rural-dominated state.