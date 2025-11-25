Parts Of Jharkhand In Grip of Cold, Gumla Witnesses Lowest Temperature

The alert, effective from November 12, comes as an abrupt shift from the mild November warmth, with locals in Gumla and Lohardaga resorting to bonfires and woolens amid reports of frost-kissed fields threatening winter crops like wheat and vegetables. Anand forecasted a gradual rise of 3-4°C in minimums over the next three days, but cautioned no major relief thereafter, with dry conditions persisting statewide. Health experts echoed the call for precautions, advising the elderly and children to avoid exposure, stay hydrated, and monitor for respiratory issues exacerbated by the chill. This early cold wave, unusual for mid-November, highlights Jharkhand's vulnerability to erratic weather patterns, potentially impacting daily life and livelihoods in the mineral-rich but rural-dominated state.