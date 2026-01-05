Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

A former member of the M-19 urban guerrilla movement, Petro disarmed under a 1989 peace agreement and later entered democratic politics, eventually becoming one of Latin America’s most prominent leftist leaders. Photo: File photo

A former member of the M-19 urban guerrilla movement, Petro disarmed under a 1989 peace agreement and later entered democratic politics, eventually becoming one of Latin America’s most prominent leftist leaders. Photo: File photo