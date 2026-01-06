When Welfare Becomes a Test of Endurance in Digital India

Fragmentation allows the State to audit, monitor, and verify without fully owning the consequences of failure

Abdul Mohsin
Digital India
  • Cybercafé operators, NGO workers, officials, and brokers now function as the real welfare infrastructure

  • When benefits do not reach people, responsibility dissolves across portals, departments, and protocols

  • Efficiency achieved at the cost of dignity is not reform. It is abdication.

India’s digital welfare system is often presented as a quiet administrative success. Aadhaar-linked transfers, online portals, biometric authentication, and real-time dashboards are said to have reduced leakages, improved targeting, and made the state more efficient. In this narrative, technology is a neutral upgrade—cleaner, faster, and fairer. But from the perspective of those who actually depends on welfare, digitisation has done something far more consequential. It has reorganised how responsibility, risk, and accountability are distributed between the state and citizens. Welfare has not simply gone digital; it has become a test of endurance.

Based on fieldwork with welfare beneficiaries in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir, our research shows that digital welfare in India operates less as an integrated system and more as a fragmented governance architecture. People do not encounter “the state” through a single interface. Instead, they must navigate a stack of disconnected systems, say, Aadhaar authentication, bank linkages, scheme portals, biometric devices, and automated SMS alerts—each governed by different rules, timelines, and authorities. When something fails, and it often does, there is no clear institutional owner of the problem.

This fragmentation is not accidental. It performs a political function. By dispersing welfare delivery across platforms and departments, the system recentralises control while shifting the burden of coordination onto beneficiaries themselves. The state becomes omnipresent in data and verification, yet elusive when accountability is demanded.

What is often celebrated as efficiency is, in practice, a form of governance through uncertainty. Fragmentation allows the state to audit, monitor, and verify without fully owning the consequences of failure. It creates plausible deniability. When benefits do not reach people, responsibility dissolves across portals, departments, and protocols. This has profound implications for citizenship. Welfare has historically been one of the most tangible ways people experience the state. Even flawed face-to-face bureaucracies allowed explanation, negotiation, and human accountability. Digital systems replace these encounters with automated messages and opaque processes. Citizens become more visible to the state but less able to engage it meaningfully.

None of this is an argument against technology. Digital systems can and should improve public service delivery. But treating digitisation as a purely technical reform obscures its political effects. Without coordination across platforms, human support at points of failure, and clear lines of responsibility, digital welfare risks becoming exclusion by design. The real question, then, is not whether digital welfare saves money or reduces leakages. It is whether a system that makes the poorest citizens responsible for managing state failure can ever claim to be inclusive.

If welfare is meant to provide security, it cannot operate as a continuous test of endurance. Efficiency achieved at the cost of dignity is not reform. It is abdication.

Views expressed are personal

Dr Abdul Mohsin is a political researcher whose work focuses on poverty, welfare, and everyday experiences of marginalisation. He holds a PhD from Aligarh Muslim University and completed his postdoctoral research at the University of Hyderabad.

