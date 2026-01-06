When Welfare Becomes a Test of Endurance in Digital India

For welfare claimants, this translates into a cumulative administrative burden. Every update, re-verification, or unexplained error consumes time, money, and emotional energy. A welfare claimant who receives a cryptic SMS does not know whether it signals routine information or imminent suspension of benefits. A labourer whose biometric authentication fails is told to “try again later,” with no explanation of whether the fault lies in the system or with the labourer himself. Over time, this uncertainty produces anxiety, fatigue, and withdrawal. Importantly, these are not side effects of just poor design. They are governance outcomes. Emotional exhaustion discourages claims, delays grievance-seeking, and quietly filters out those least able to persist. Non-take-up is not merely a matter of ignorance or apathy; it is produced through repeated friction.