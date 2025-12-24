On The Digital India Map: Himachal Pradesh's Focus On Future-Ready Industries

Himachal Pradesh is also seeing a shift toward ecotourism, adventure tourism, spiritual circuits, and year-round attractions. Start-ups and small enterprises are streamlining some investments in previously unexplored areas within small villages and towns.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adventure Sports in Himachal Pradesh
Adventure Sports in Himachal Pradesh Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Himachal Pradesh is steadily expanding its reach beyond traditional industries and positioning itself as a future-ready state by prioritising emerging and high-growth sectors. 

  • HIM MSME Fest 2026 is scheduled to begin on January 3.

  • Continuous engagement is being maintained with leading industrialists to develop a robust investment strategy by leveraging the state’s policy framework, skilled manpower, and geographical advantages

From value addition to fruit-based products, herbs, food processing, IT, and logistics, Himachal Pradesh is steadily expanding its reach beyond traditional industries and positioning itself as a future-ready state by prioritising emerging and high-growth sectors. 

Ahead of the three-day mega event—HIM MSME Fest 2026, to begin on January 3, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, on Wednesday, said the government acknowledges the role of the MSME sector in the state’s growth and economic empowerment.

Besides, even though Himachal Pradesh has been attracting large investments and also seeing expansion of the existing industries at the same time, the government was committed to acting as the sole enabler to facilitate local entrepreneurs, both youths and women, to set up their micro, small, and medium enterprises in the rural areas, fostering a friendly environment.

As a first step, the Department of Industries proposes to organise a three-day-long ‘HIM MSME FEST 2026’— the first event of its kind. - Shutter Stock
Himachal's Push To MSMEs, Proposes HIM MSME FEST-2026 In Shimla

BY Ashwani Sharma

The state’s established pharmaceutical base is also expected to benefit from advanced, research-driven investments.

Himachal’s climate supports high-value horticulture and year-round vegetable production. The focus areas also include food processing units and medicinal and aromatic plant-based industries, such as ayurvedic medicines, essential oils, herbal cosmetics and wellness products 

Related Content
Related Content

There is also a huge demand for processed foods, cold chain logistics, and value-added farm products that is growing globally.

Himachal Pradesh is also seeing a shift toward ecotourism, adventure tourism, spiritual circuits, and year-round attractions. Start-ups and small enterprises are streamlining some investments in previously unexplored areas within small villages and towns.

Highlighting the importance of AI, electronic chips, and data centres, Chauhan said these sectors would give Himachal Pradesh a distinct identity on the Digital India map while creating high-skilled employment opportunities for youth.

The industry minister informed that continuous engagement is being maintained with leading industrialists to develop a robust investment strategy by leveraging the state’s policy framework, skilled manpower, and geographical advantages. These initiatives, he added, will firmly establish Himachal Pradesh as a destination for next-generation industries.

Talking about the future-ready edge, Chauhan said the MSMEs are agile and can integrate technology quickly and even enhance the state’s export growth.

 “Him Utsav” at Delhi Haat, organised by the state government to showcase small entrepreneurs, traditional artisans, and women-led enterprises, successfully attracted Delhi’s high-value clientele. The initiative delivered encouraging results, translating into meaningful and sustained returns for rural artisans. “We have now made it an annual feature,” Chauhan said.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. All-Round Indian Women Thrash Sri Lanka By Eight Wickets In 3rd T20I, Clinch Series 3-0

  2. Delhi Vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Star In Narrow DEL Win

  3. Perth Scorchers Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Tim David's Composure Guides HBH To Close Victory

  4. Deepti Sharma Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20Is Alongside Megan Schutt - Check Stats

  5. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Among Recipients Of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pattern in Deletions: Electoral Roll Controversy In Poll-Bound Kerala And Tamil Nadu

  2. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

  3. Video | Unnao Rape Survivor’s Lawyer Slams Delhi HC Bail Order for Kuldeep Singh Sengar

  4. Christmas Decorations Removed After Ruckus At Indore Food Street

  5. Mining Returns To Goa’s Forest Heartland, Reigniting Old Fears And New Resistance

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. Protesters Block Key Dhaka Junction Seeking Justice For Sharif Osman Hadi’s Killing

  4. The Poll Calendar: Elections To Watch Out For In 2026

  5. At Least 14 Injured In Stabbing And Liquid Spray Attack At Japan Factory

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War