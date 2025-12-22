Himachal's Push To MSMEs, Proposes HIM MSME FEST-2026 In Shimla

The event, set to begin on January 3, will provide a platform for the state's MSME sector

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh MSMEs HIM MSME Fest 2026 MSME promotion in Himachal
As a first step, the Department of Industries proposes to organise a three-day-long ‘HIM MSME FEST 2026’— the first event of its kind. Photo: Shutter Stock
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Himachal looks beyond reliance on tourism and large industries

  • CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu launches programme worth Rs 1,642 crore

  • Government to invite captains of industry for discussion and deliberations

Himachal Pradesh proposes a renewed push for the state’s start-up sector—the MSMEs, crucial to its sustainable and diversified hill economy, beyond the traditional reliance on tourism and large industries.

A predominantly agrarian economy, the state government views the MSME sector as the next big growth driver to promote local entrepreneurship, especially for the youth and women in remote and rural areas.

As a first step, the Department of Industries proposes to organise a three-day-long ‘HIM MSME FEST 2026’— the first event of its kind.

The event, set to begin on January 3, aims to provide a broader platform for some of the state's MSMEs. The promoters will be able to get access to e-commerce companies on one hand and will be getting an opportunity to showcase their locally manufactured traditional and innovative products.

Says Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, “For the first time, the department has identified few high-potential sectors such as green mobility, defence, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food processing, AI and semiconductors, data centres, and other sunrise sectors under the MSME framework,” he informed, adding, “the event is also aimed at boosting the pace of industrialisation in the state.”

Related Content
Related Content

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the HIM MSME Fest-2026 and also meet stakeholders to understand their expectations from the state government.

Shimla MSME event Himachal industrial policy MSME growth initiative
Shimla’s iconic Ridge will serve as the venue for this mega event. Photo: Shutter Stock
info_icon

Women entrepreneurs will get special attention at a discussion session proposed on day two of the event.

“This is, indeed, the CM's priority initiative to promote inclusive industrial development in the state through focused efforts on investment facilitation, women entrepreneurship, and enterprise promotion," said R.D. Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries).

As per Nazeem, there will also be participation from senior representatives of the Government of India (MoMSME, NITI Aayog, and DPIIT) and teams from the state governments.

Says Yunus, the Director of Industries, “The very idea of this festival is to provide a high visibility and vibrant platform for aspiring/emerging and existing entrepreneurs, e-commerce ventures and start-ups. They will be able to showcase a wide spectrum of locally manufactured products and interact with the buyers, potential investors, and MSME ecosystem partners.”

He adds, “It will be an opportunity for new collaborations, expansions, and future growth.”

Shimla’s iconic Ridge will serve as the venue for this mega event.

According to Yunus, the event will involve a mix of traditional areas where Himachal excels, like handicrafts, handlooms, and handmade products from rural women and self-help groups, as well as modern fields such as biotechnology, food processing, organic products, artificial intelligence, data centers, and green mobility, showcasing the state's goal to combine its rich heritage with advanced technologies.

Startup ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh Hill economy diversification MSME investment opportunities
While presenting the 2025-26 budget, the Chief Minister had announced that the government was committed to strengthening MSMEs. Photo: Shutter Stock
info_icon

The first day will be showcase handmade shawls representing the traditional crafts and weaving heritage of different districts in Himachal Pradesh including Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Mandi.

For the entire duration of the three-day fest, the government will set up factory outlets and exhibition stalls featuring unique products from across Himachal Pradesh.

The Director of Industries also informed that thematic knowledge exchange sessions and networking deliberations will be organised around key themes such as start-up promotion, women entrepreneurship, buyer-seller meet focusing on the One District One Product initiative, and forging linkages with e-commerce platforms such as Walmart, Amazon, GI Tagged, and ONDC, etc. A delegation from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also expected to participate in the CEO interaction.

The government also plans to invite captains of leading industrial sectors for discussion and deliberations vis-à-vis tracking fresh industrial investment and the upcoming new industrial policy.

While presenting the 2025-26 budget, the Chief Minister had announced that the government was committed to strengthening MSMEs.

“The government has initiated a programme worth Rs 1,642 crore as part of its effort under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance Industry 38 (RAMP) Scheme. In its first phase, a plan worth Rs 109 crore is currently under implementation,” he informed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lucknow Super Giants Get BCCI Nod To Fly Three Indian Bowlers To SA20 League For Special Training - Report

  2. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia’s Ashes Win, NZ’s Windies Whitewash

  3. Fact Check: Do Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar’s Careers Mirror Each Other As Viral Post Claims?

  4. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Preview: Fielding In Focus As Hosts Look To Build Momentum

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Jacob Duffy Breaks Hadlee Record As Black Caps Seal Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Bangladesh Arrests Two More In Hindu Shopkeeper's Lynching

  3. The Love That Eats: Dogs, Flesh, And The Surplus Life Of India

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  2. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  3. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  4. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  5. Mob Attacks Daily Star Office in Dhaka, Journalists Rescued After Hours

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser

  2. The Missing Women Trope: Dismantling Indian Crime Dramas’ Obsession With Valorising The Police

  3. Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Morgan Rogers's Brace Sees AVFC Beat MUFC

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women To Enter 4000-Run Club In T20I Cricket

  5. The Deadly Theatre: Outlook Bears Witness To War

  6. Jungle Raj: Outlook’s Chronicle of Violence, Justice and Resistance

  7. James Ransone, The Wire And It: Chapter Two Actor, Passes Away At 46

  8. Tejashwi Missing Campaign Reaches Fever Pitch: Is He Evading The Media After Poll Drubbing?