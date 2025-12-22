Himachal's Push To MSMEs, Proposes HIM MSME FEST-2026 In Shimla

Himachal looks beyond reliance on tourism and large industries
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu launches programme worth Rs 1,642 crore
Government to invite captains of industry for discussion and deliberations
Himachal Pradesh proposes a renewed push for the state’s start-up sector—the MSMEs, crucial to its sustainable and diversified hill economy, beyond the traditional reliance on tourism and large industries.
A predominantly agrarian economy, the state government views the MSME sector as the next big growth driver to promote local entrepreneurship, especially for the youth and women in remote and rural areas.
As a first step, the Department of Industries proposes to organise a three-day-long ‘HIM MSME FEST 2026’— the first event of its kind.
The event, set to begin on January 3, aims to provide a broader platform for some of the state's MSMEs. The promoters will be able to get access to e-commerce companies on one hand and will be getting an opportunity to showcase their locally manufactured traditional and innovative products.
Says Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, “For the first time, the department has identified few high-potential sectors such as green mobility, defence, pharmaceuticals, dairy, food processing, AI and semiconductors, data centres, and other sunrise sectors under the MSME framework,” he informed, adding, “the event is also aimed at boosting the pace of industrialisation in the state.”
Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the HIM MSME Fest-2026 and also meet stakeholders to understand their expectations from the state government.
Women entrepreneurs will get special attention at a discussion session proposed on day two of the event.
“This is, indeed, the CM's priority initiative to promote inclusive industrial development in the state through focused efforts on investment facilitation, women entrepreneurship, and enterprise promotion," said R.D. Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries).
As per Nazeem, there will also be participation from senior representatives of the Government of India (MoMSME, NITI Aayog, and DPIIT) and teams from the state governments.
Says Yunus, the Director of Industries, “The very idea of this festival is to provide a high visibility and vibrant platform for aspiring/emerging and existing entrepreneurs, e-commerce ventures and start-ups. They will be able to showcase a wide spectrum of locally manufactured products and interact with the buyers, potential investors, and MSME ecosystem partners.”
He adds, “It will be an opportunity for new collaborations, expansions, and future growth.”
Shimla’s iconic Ridge will serve as the venue for this mega event.
According to Yunus, the event will involve a mix of traditional areas where Himachal excels, like handicrafts, handlooms, and handmade products from rural women and self-help groups, as well as modern fields such as biotechnology, food processing, organic products, artificial intelligence, data centers, and green mobility, showcasing the state's goal to combine its rich heritage with advanced technologies.
The first day will be showcase handmade shawls representing the traditional crafts and weaving heritage of different districts in Himachal Pradesh including Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Mandi.
For the entire duration of the three-day fest, the government will set up factory outlets and exhibition stalls featuring unique products from across Himachal Pradesh.
The Director of Industries also informed that thematic knowledge exchange sessions and networking deliberations will be organised around key themes such as start-up promotion, women entrepreneurship, buyer-seller meet focusing on the One District One Product initiative, and forging linkages with e-commerce platforms such as Walmart, Amazon, GI Tagged, and ONDC, etc. A delegation from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also expected to participate in the CEO interaction.
The government also plans to invite captains of leading industrial sectors for discussion and deliberations vis-à-vis tracking fresh industrial investment and the upcoming new industrial policy.
While presenting the 2025-26 budget, the Chief Minister had announced that the government was committed to strengthening MSMEs.
“The government has initiated a programme worth Rs 1,642 crore as part of its effort under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance Industry 38 (RAMP) Scheme. In its first phase, a plan worth Rs 109 crore is currently under implementation,” he informed.