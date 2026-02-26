Delhi-Shimla Police Standoff Ends After 24 Hours: Youth Congress Activists Head to Delhi

In an ugly face-off, Himachal Pradesh police on Wednesday registered a kidnapping case against Delhi police personnel and "detained" their vehicles at the Shogi border near Shimla when they were heading back to the national capital with three Youth Congress members arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI Summit. Photo: PTI

