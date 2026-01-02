UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh continues to battle severe winter weather on January 2, 2026, as dense fog envelops the state, particularly the eastern districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh, warning of hazardous visibility conditions dropping to 100-200 metres during morning and night hours. Lucknow records temperatures between 9-13°C with daytime highs of 19-25°C, significantly below normal for this season. Humidity remains elevated at 70%, amplifying the cold sensation and creating a chilly environment. These hazardous conditions are expected to persist through January 3, with gradual improvement thereafter.

