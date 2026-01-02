UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh faces dense to very dense fog with visibility near 100-200 metres, temperatures dipping to 9-13°C on January 2, 2026. IMD yellow alert issued for east UP; rain expected early next week over the northwest regions.

UP Weather Alert
UP Weather Alert
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dense fog blankets east UP till January 2; visibility 100-200m in mornings; Lucknow temps 9-19°C.​

  • IMD yellow alert for east UP; cold wave through January 5; light rain northwest UP January 2-8.​

  • AQI deteriorates to the 200-300 range; PM2.5 and PM10 spike due to fog; vulnerable groups advised to limit outdoor activities.

Uttar Pradesh continues to battle severe winter weather on January 2, 2026, as dense fog envelops the state, particularly the eastern districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eastern Uttar Pradesh, warning of hazardous visibility conditions dropping to 100-200 metres during morning and night hours. Lucknow records temperatures between 9-13°C with daytime highs of 19-25°C, significantly below normal for this season. Humidity remains elevated at 70%, amplifying the cold sensation and creating a chilly environment. These hazardous conditions are expected to persist through January 3, with gradual improvement thereafter.

IMD Forecast and Air Quality Concerns

Northwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive light rainfall during January 2-8, which may provide temporary relief from fog and cold conditions. Cold wave conditions persist at isolated places through January 5. Air quality has deteriorated significantly, with AQI ranging between 200 and 300, as dense fog and reduced ventilation trap pollutants near the ground. Health authorities recommend that vulnerable populations, including children and elderly individuals with respiratory ailments, limit outdoor activities and use N95 masks. Wind speeds are forecast to increase from January 4 onwards, improving ventilation and air quality marginally.

Travel Alerts and Safety Measures

Dense fog has triggered widespread traffic disruptions across Uttar Pradesh. Railways have issued advisories indicating potential delays to train services, particularly on routes connecting major cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, and Kanpur. Flight operations at regional airports may face delays or cancellations due to reduced visibility falling below operational minimums.

Highway authorities have reduced speed limits on National Highways and State Highways to enhance road safety during foggy conditions. The IMD emphasises that drivers should exercise extreme caution, use headlights, and maintain adequate distance from other vehicles. Long-distance travel, especially during morning hours when fog density is maximum, should be postponed or undertaken with professional guidance. Long-distance travel should be postponed until January 4, when conditions improve.

