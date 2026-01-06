CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

CBI Intensifies Probe into Karur Mariamman Temple Stampede That Claimed 18 Lives During Aadi Festival – Summons Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder and Actor Vijay for Questioning on January 10

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
TVK chief Vijay in Namakkal
TVK chief Vijay in Namakkal | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Central agency directs TVK leader and actor Vijay to appear for questioning on January 10 in the Karur stampede case that killed 18 devotees.

  • Stampede at Karur Mariamman Temple during Aadi festival in July 2025; CBI probe focuses on alleged poor crowd management and unauthorised mobilisation by TVK.

  • TVK calls it cooperation; ruling DMK sees political motive; opposition slams state govt for administrative lapses.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor Vijay, directing him to appear before the agency for questioning in connection with the tragic Karur temple stampede that claimed 18 lives during the Aadi festival celebrations in July 2025.

The notice, sent on January 5, asks Vijay to present himself at the CBI's Chennai branch office on January 10, 2026, along with relevant documents related to the event. Sources indicate the questioning pertains to TVK's alleged role in organising and promoting the large-scale gathering at the historic Karur Mariamman Temple, where massive crowds led to a deadly crush at the temple entrance during the annual festival.

The stampede occurred on July 25, 2025, when thousands of devotees, many reportedly mobilised through TVK's social media campaigns and local outreach, converged at the temple without adequate police permission or crowd management measures. The Tamil Nadu government initially blamed "unauthorised political mobilisation," while TVK accused the state administration of failing to provide sufficient security despite prior intimation.

Related Content
Related Content

A judicial commission probing the incident had recommended CBI involvement after finding lapses by both local authorities and event organisers. The CBI took over the case in October 2025, registering an FIR under sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence, and criminal conspiracy.

TVK sources confirmed receipt of the notice and said Vijay would fully cooperate with the investigation. "Actor Vijay has nothing to hide. He will appear as required and clarify that TVK only encouraged devotees to visit the temple as part of cultural tradition, the tragedy was due to administrative failure," a party spokesperson said.

The development has sparked political controversy in Tamil Nadu, with DMK leaders accusing TVK of using the tragedy for sympathy, while opposition parties criticised the state government for "shielding its own failures" by shifting blame. Vijay, who launched TVK in February 2024 and is preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections, has maintained that the notice is an attempt to "harass" him politically.

The CBI is expected to question several other TVK functionaries and local organisers in the coming days.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer Falls Short Of Century; Aman Rao Smacks Double Ton

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Match Hanging In The Balance|241/6 (40.1)

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: HP Start Steady|114/3 (13.1)

  4. Bengal Vs Hyderabad Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Anustup Gets To Fifty; BEN Struggling In 353-Run Chase

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  5. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply In PUN Chase Of 212-Run Target

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue