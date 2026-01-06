NBA 2026: Charlotte Hornets Hand Oklahoma City Thunder Shock 124-97 Home Loss
Oklahoma City Thunder were rocked at home as the Charlotte Hornets handed the defending champions a humbling 124-97 defeat on Tuesday, 6 January. A dominant second quarter set the tone as Charlotte controlled both ends, shot superbly from deep and dominated the boards. Brandon Miller led the way with 28 points, with Kon Knueppel and LaMelo Ball chipping in, while an off-colour Shai Gilgeous-Alexander topped the scoring for the Thunder in their second straight loss.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE