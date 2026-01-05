India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Toss Update, 2nd Youth ODI: SA Batting First - Check Playing XI

Here is all you need to know about 2nd youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19: preview, toss update, playing XIs and squads

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Toss Update, 2nd Youth ODI: SA Batting First - Check Playing XI
India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Toss Update, 2nd Youth ODI: SA Batting First - Check Playing XI Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India U19 face South Africa U19 in the 2nd youth ODI

  • The match is taking place at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on January 5

  • India won the first match by 25 runs via DLS method

India U19 head into the 2nd Youth ODI with confidence after clinching the opener by 25 runs under the DLS method at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. In the first game, India posted a competitive 301 in 50 overs, powered by strong contributions from Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish, who steadied the innings after early setbacks.

South Africa were 148/4 in 27.4 overs when rain halted play, handing India the victory and a 1–0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa U19 will be eager to bounce back in the second ODI, having shown glimpses of intent with their batting but ultimately falling short in the rain-affected opener.

India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Toss Update

South Africa U19 won the toss and elected to bat first against India U19.

India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Playing XIs

India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

South Africa U19: Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Enathi Kitshini, Daniel Bosman, JJ Basson, Michael Kruiskamp, Bayanda Majola

India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Squads

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Rahul Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil

Related Content
Related Content

South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni, Enathi Kitshini, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: IND Tighten The Noose, SA Crawl To 129/4

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root’s 160 Sets The Stage, Head 91 Keeps AUS 160/2 At Stumps

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Joe Root Equalises Ricky Ponting With Milestone Century In Sydney

  4. Australia World Cup Winner Damien Martyn Wakes From Coma After Meningitis Scare – See Latest Health Update

  5. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Himachali Shawls Secure A Place In Guinness Book Of World Records

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  3. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. 10 Dumbest Dog Breeds In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Malayalam Actor And Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Passes Away At 62; Confirms Brother Major Ravi

  2. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  3. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Veteran South Korean Star Ahn Sung-ki Passes Away At 74

  5. Numerology Forecast For 2026: What The Numbers Reveal About Your Year

  6. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  7. Indore Water Contamination: 142 Hospitalised, 6 Dead

  8. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Financial Motive Behind Death, Ex-Manager Accused: SIT