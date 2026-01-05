India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Toss Update, 2nd Youth ODI: SA Batting First - Check Playing XI

India U19 face South Africa U19 in the 2nd youth ODI
The match is taking place at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni on January 5
India won the first match by 25 runs via DLS method
India U19 head into the 2nd Youth ODI with confidence after clinching the opener by 25 runs under the DLS method at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. In the first game, India posted a competitive 301 in 50 overs, powered by strong contributions from Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish, who steadied the innings after early setbacks.
South Africa were 148/4 in 27.4 overs when rain halted play, handing India the victory and a 1–0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa U19 will be eager to bounce back in the second ODI, having shown glimpses of intent with their batting but ultimately falling short in the rain-affected opener.
India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Toss Update
South Africa U19 won the toss and elected to bat first against India U19.
India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Playing XIs
India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh
South Africa U19: Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Enathi Kitshini, Daniel Bosman, JJ Basson, Michael Kruiskamp, Bayanda Majola
India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Squads
India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Rahul Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil
South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Ntando Soni, Enathi Kitshini, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp