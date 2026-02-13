South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd Women's T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

South Africa meet Pakistan in the 2nd women's T20I in Benoni
The toss has been delaed due to rain
South Africa Women and Pakistan Women are geared up for a crucial second T20I on 13 February 2026 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with the hosts holding a 1-0 series lead after a thrilling opening encounter where South Africa chased down Pakistan’s total on the last ball.
The Proteas Women, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt, have shown strong form at home and will look to maintain their momentum and potentially seal the series early, using familiar batting conditions and disciplined bowling to keep the pressure on.
South Africa’s confidence has been boosted by their earlier performances in the series and recent success against Pakistan, positioning them as favourites going into the second match.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Benoni Hourly Weather
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Toss Update
Toss has been delayed due to rain.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Playing XI
Playing XIs will be announced during the toss.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Live Streaming
The South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Squads
Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Nashra Sandhu, Humna Bilal, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Eyman Fatima, Tasmia Rubab, Saira Jabeen, Rameen Shamim
South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Dane van Niekerk, Lara Goodall, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Karabo Meso, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp