South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd Women's T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

SA-W vs PAK-W, 2nd Women's T20I: The toss has been delayed due to heavy rain in Benoni

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd Womens T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 2nd Women's T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
Summary
  • South Africa meet Pakistan in the 2nd women's T20I in Benoni

  • The toss has been delaed due to rain

  • Check out live streaming and other details related to the match

South Africa Women and Pakistan Women are geared up for a crucial second T20I on 13 February 2026 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with the hosts holding a 1-0 series lead after a thrilling opening encounter where South Africa chased down Pakistan’s total on the last ball.

The Proteas Women, led by captain Laura Wolvaardt, have shown strong form at home and will look to maintain their momentum and potentially seal the series early, using familiar batting conditions and disciplined bowling to keep the pressure on.

South Africa’s confidence has been boosted by their earlier performances in the series and recent success against Pakistan, positioning them as favourites going into the second match.

Also Check: South Africa Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Women's T20I

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Benoni Hourly Weather

Benoni Hourly Weather
Benoni Hourly Weather Photo: Accuweather
info_icon

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Toss Update

Toss has been delayed due to rain.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Playing XI

Playing XIs will be announced during the toss.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Live Streaming

The South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I: Squads

Pakistan Women: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana(c), Nashra Sandhu, Humna Bilal, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Eyman Fatima, Tasmia Rubab, Saira Jabeen, Rameen Shamim

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Dane van Niekerk, Lara Goodall, Annerie Dercksen, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Karabo Meso, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp

Published At:
