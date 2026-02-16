South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Fatima Sana & Co Seek Positive Finish To Series

South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I: Laura Wolvaardt-led side eye a whitewash whereas Fatima Sana and her team will look to end the series with a win, as the two teams clash at Diamond Oval, Kimberley. Check SA-W vs PAK-W LIVE score and updates, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
pakistan cricket womens team captain fatima sana X
Pakistan women's team captain Fatima Sana. Photo: X | Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan women will go up against South Africa women in the third and final T20I at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. With the hosts already gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead, this match is a quest for a clean sweep for South Africa, while Pakistan fights to salvage pride and find momentum before the ODI leg of the tour begins.

The Proteas women have been led well by skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, who has already amassed 101 runs across the first two matches of the series. Complementing her performance is bowler Ayabonga Khaka, who is fresh off a Player of the Match performance in the second T20I where she claimed figures of 3/10.

As for Pakistan, much will depend on skipper Fatima Sana, who has been carrying the weight of the team for most of the series. Her explosive 90-run knock in the opener proved she can dismantle any bowling attack.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd W-T20I: LIVE Cricket Scorecard

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd W-T20I: Squads

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, and Ayabonga Khaka

Related Content
Related Content

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: SL Spinners Pull Back Total After Sensational Start By Head

  2. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar Drops Bombshell On Handshake Row, Says, ‘Can’t Bear Each Other? Don’t Play’

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan To Drop Under-Fire Babar, Shaheen From Namibia Match – Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Former Pakistan Players Call For Babar Azam To Be Dropped After India Drubbing

  5. Afghanistan Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan Becomes First To Scalp 700 Wickets - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers In Ranchi: Demolitions Leave Families Homeless, Questions Of Accountability Remain

  2. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

  3. Mandatory Local Hiring Proposal in J&K Budget Triggers Industry Pushback

  4. Vijay's TVK Hopes To Whistle New Tune In Tamil Nadu, Powered Mostly By Fans

  5. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Israel Prepares To Deploy Tear Gas Drones In Occupied West Bank Ahead Of Ramadan: Report

  2. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  3. BNP Signals Constructive Engagement with India After Landslide Victory in Bangladesh Polls

  4. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Represent India At Oath-Taking Of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman

  5. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

Latest Stories

  1. SC Nine-Judge Bench to Hear ‘Industry’ Definition Case from March 17

  2. Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: Ajay Devgn, Mammootty, Anil Kapoor And Others Celebrate India's Win

  3. India Tops AI Skills Globally, Avoids Over-Regulation To Boost Innovation: MoS Jitin Prasada

  4. PM Modi: India Leads AI Transformation At India AI Impact Summit 2026

  5. AFG Vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Zadran, Omarzai Power Afghanistan To 5-Wicket Win - As It Happened

  6. Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Delhi High Court To Hear Bail Plea Today

  7. Vijender Singh Extends Support To Rajpal Yadav Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Offers Role In Upcoming Film

  8. Decks Cleared For PRI, Urban Bodies Polls In Himachal Pradesh