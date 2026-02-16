South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Fatima Sana & Co Seek Positive Finish To Series

Pakistan women will go up against South Africa women in the third and final T20I at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. With the hosts already gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead, this match is a quest for a clean sweep for South Africa, while Pakistan fights to salvage pride and find momentum before the ODI leg of the tour begins.
The Proteas women have been led well by skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, who has already amassed 101 runs across the first two matches of the series. Complementing her performance is bowler Ayabonga Khaka, who is fresh off a Player of the Match performance in the second T20I where she claimed figures of 3/10.
As for Pakistan, much will depend on skipper Fatima Sana, who has been carrying the weight of the team for most of the series. Her explosive 90-run knock in the opener proved she can dismantle any bowling attack.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd W-T20I: LIVE Cricket Scorecard
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd W-T20I: Squads
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, and Ayabonga Khaka