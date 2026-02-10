South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st Women's T20I: Laura Wolvaardt's In-Form Proteas Welcome Fatima Sana And Co

Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa welcome Fatima Sana's Pakistan in a full-length white-ball series, featuring 3 Women's ODI and T20I matches respectively. The 1st T20 takes place today in Potchefstroom. Get the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary right here

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st Womens T20I
Captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP
info_icon

Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa women are all set to welcome Pakistan for a full fledged white-ball series at home starting today with the 1st of a 3-match T20I series taking place at the Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom.

A few South African players like skipper Wolvaardt herself, all-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp are among those players who are well prepared for the series, after a successful campaign at the recently concluded Women's Premier League 2026 in India.

This is an in-form Proteas team had finished as runners-up of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup last year. Ever since their 52-run loss in the final on November 2, 2025, Wolvaardt and co are yet to lose a game of cricket.

In their first bilateral after the World Cup, South Africa thrashed Ireland 2-0 and 3-0 in a T20I and ODI series in December. In contrast, Pakistan have not played a single international match since their abandoned World Cup 2025 concluder against Sri Lanka in October.

The Women in Green enter the series as second favourites and it will be interesting to see if they will be able to compete against this dangerous South African team.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st W-T20I: Scorecard

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st W-T20I: Squads

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.

Related Content
Related Content

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, and Ayabonga Khaka

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shadab Removes Jahangir, Americans 74/3 After 11

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. 18,791 Karnataka Government Schools Lack Land Records

  5. After Centre Halts RDG For Himachal, Sukhu And His Cabinet Prepare To Meet PM Modi

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  5. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC