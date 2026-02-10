South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st Women's T20I: Laura Wolvaardt's In-Form Proteas Welcome Fatima Sana And Co

Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa women are all set to welcome Pakistan for a full fledged white-ball series at home starting today with the 1st of a 3-match T20I series taking place at the Senwes Sport Park in Potchefstroom.
A few South African players like skipper Wolvaardt herself, all-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Marizanne Kapp are among those players who are well prepared for the series, after a successful campaign at the recently concluded Women's Premier League 2026 in India.
This is an in-form Proteas team had finished as runners-up of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup last year. Ever since their 52-run loss in the final on November 2, 2025, Wolvaardt and co are yet to lose a game of cricket.
In their first bilateral after the World Cup, South Africa thrashed Ireland 2-0 and 3-0 in a T20I and ODI series in December. In contrast, Pakistan have not played a single international match since their abandoned World Cup 2025 concluder against Sri Lanka in October.
The Women in Green enter the series as second favourites and it will be interesting to see if they will be able to compete against this dangerous South African team.
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st W-T20I: Scorecard
South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st W-T20I: Squads
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, and Ayabonga Khaka