South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd Women's T20I Live Score: Proteas Eye Series Seal, Visitors Fight Back

South Africa look to clinch the series in Benoni, while Fatima Sana’s Pakistan aim to respond and force a decider in the second T20I

Outlook Sports Desk
South Africa Women and Pakistan Women are set for an intriguing second T20I of their ongoing three-match series on 13 February 2026 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead after a thrilling first game.

South Africa looked strong in the opener as they chased down Pakistan’s competitive total, showcasing depth in batting and bowling and capitalising on home conditions that favour aggressive stroke play and seam movement. The Proteas Women will be aiming to build on that momentum and potentially seal the series early.

Pakistan, led by pace all-rounder Fatima Sana, will be desperate to bounce back after falling short in the first encounter and level the T20I leg.

The visitors gained confidence with a substantial total in the series opener but were unable to defend it, exposing areas they’ll look to tighten with both bat and ball. Key performers from Pakistan will need to step up to keep their campaign alive.

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd W-T20I: Scorecard

South Africa Vs Pakistan, 2nd W-T20I: Squads

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Kayla Reyneke, Karabo Meso (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, and Ayabonga Khaka

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action