India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Action

For a second time in the series, the contest was hit by bad weather as the game was delayed for a considerable time due to lightning, and the target for the Indian side was revised to 174 off 27 overs. India U-19 were 115 for two in 12.5 overs when a lightning threat halted play. The match resumed, and India U-19 eventually reached 176 for two in 23.3 overs.