India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming, 3rd Youth ODI: When, Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi In Action

Here is all you need to know about the third and final Youth ODI between India U-19 and South Africa U-19: preview, recent results, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's form, weather forecast, squads and more

India U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming 3rd Youth ODI When Where To Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a blazing 24-ball 68 for India U-19 against South Africa U-19 in Benoni. Photo: X/BCCI
  • India beat South Africa by eight wickets in second Youth ODI

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a 24-ball 68 in previous game

  • Match not to be streamed on Star Sports, but on Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel

Having already clinched the series, India Colts will eye a 3-0 sweep when they take the field against South Africa in the third and final Youth ODI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Wednesday (January 7, 2026). Watch the 50-over cricket match live.

On Monday, skipper Vaibhav Suryavanshi had struck a blazing 24-ball 68, studded with 10 sixes, as the Blue Colts thrashed the Proteas by eight wickets in the rain-hit second Youth ODI. The visitors thus took an unassailable 2-0 lead.

For a second time in the series, the contest was hit by bad weather as the game was delayed for a considerable time due to lightning, and the target for the Indian side was revised to 174 off 27 overs. India U-19 were 115 for two in 12.5 overs when a lightning threat halted play. The match resumed, and India U-19 eventually reached 176 for two in 23.3 overs.

India had earlier won the first Youth ODI by 25 runs via DLS Method.

While weather in South Africa has been rainy overall, the forecast for Wednesday in Benoni is fairly encouraging, and we could possibly have an uninterrupted game, the last one in the Blue Colts' white-ball tour.

India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI be played?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI will be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 1pm IST.

Where will the India U19 vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI be telecast and live streamed?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI was supposed to be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels as well as the JioHotstar app and website in India. But due to "technical issues", that is not the case. Fans can continue to watch the match live for free on Cricket South Africa's YouTube channel.

India U19 Vs South Africa U19, 3rd Youth ODI: Squads

India U19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Yuvraj Gohil, Udhav Mohan, Rahul Kumar, Henil Patel

South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Daniel Bosman, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (wk), Michael Kruiskamp, JJ Basson, Enathi Kitshini, Bayanda Majola, Corne Botha, Bandile Mbatha, Paul James, Ntando Soni

