The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

She lived quietly, withdrawn from the legal and political debates that still raged in her name. When she died in 1992 of brain haemorrhage, the newspapers that once debated her case for months barely took note. The national press that had once debated her name across front pages carried only the faintest mention of her passing. There were no editorials, no tributes, no grand acknowledgements of the courage that had changed the law. The woman who once forced India to reckon with the rights of Muslim women slipped out of the world almost the way she had lived before the case began—quietly, without ceremony.