How A Weakened Opposition In Bihar Softened Nitish Kumar's Grip On The State

According to Mani, capturing Bihar has long been one of the BJP’s biggest goals, and this is the closest they have ever been. He also believes Nitish’s health has declined, making a full term as CM unlikely. For the first time in 20 years, Nitish did not address the media after election results. “Though Nitish held nearly 100 rallies this time, if he were the old Nitish, he would have held a presser. He always has,” says NDTV managing editor Manoranjan Bharti ‘Baba’, who has covered Bihar politics for three decades. “The question isn’t whether he will become CM again, but how long will he stay in office.”