Bihar: Vijay Kumar Sinha, Samrat Choudhary, Among Several Leaders Sworn In As Ministers

Bihar’s new council of ministers was sworn in at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan following the NDA’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Assembly Election, with Nitish Kumar taking oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time.
Several others joined the new cabinet, among them Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, Shreyasi Singh, Pramod Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Deepak Prakash, Leshi Singh, Nitin Nabin.
Others include Madan Sahni, Ram Kripal Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Sunil Kumar, Md Zama Khan, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Arun Shankar Prasad, Surendra Mehta, Narayan Prasad and Rama Nishad.
National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the 2025 Assembly Election.
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister for record 10th time. Donning a 'gamcha', Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the oath taking ceremony.
Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha was sworn in as a minister in Bihar. Sinha, a long-time legislator, has represented the Lakhisarai assembly constituency since 2005.
Other senior leader includes Samrat Choudhary, who has been considered the OBC face of the BJP, was also sworn in as the minister of Bihar. He was a member of the state legislative council and had previously served as deputy Chief Minister in the earlier NDA government.
Portfolio discussions were ongoing till late on Wednesday, NDTV reported.
(with PTI inputs)