Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM For Record 10th Term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time.
JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrowan Kumar and Ashok Chowdhary also took oath as ministers of Bihar.
The BJP's Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey, Sanjay Singh Tiger, Rama Nishad, Arun Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav and Nitin Nabin and Surendra Prasad Mehta were also sworn in as ministers.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The ceremony took place on Thursday morning after NDA swept the Bihar polls last week.
Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, and leaders from allied governments, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Bihar is once again on the path of development... it will progress with PM Modi's blessings... will progress through good governance and development.”
Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, widely regarded as the party’s prominent OBC face, was sworn in as a minister in Bihar on Wednesday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan.
He was also entrusted with the leadership of the Bihar BJP unit, taking over as state president from Sanjay Jaiswal.
With PTI inputs