Patna Gears Up for Grand Ceremony as Nitish Kumar to Be Sworn In as CM on Thursday

The NDA has agreed on a cabinet with 16 BJP and 14 JD(U) ministers, while smaller allies LJP(RV), HAM-S and RLM are set to get five berths collectively.
JD(U) veterans like Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary are likely to return, while BJP may add new faces.
Nitish Kumar is poised to take oath as Bihar chief minister for an unprecedented tenth term on Thursday, days after the NDA’s sweeping Assembly victory. Ahead of the ceremony, Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan is being readied for a grand event expected to draw over three lakh people, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders scheduled to attend.
Kumar submitted his resignation on Wednesday and was re-elected as leader of the NDA legislature party soon after. He was accompanied to Raj Bhavan by senior NDA leaders, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha. The governor accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM until the new government takes shape.
The NDA has reached a broad understanding on cabinet composition. The new ministry is likely to include 16 BJP ministers and 14 from JD(U), including Kumar. Allies LJP(RV), HAM-S, and RLM are set to secure a combined five cabinet berths. BJP’s Prem Kumar is expected to become Assembly Speaker, while the Deputy Speaker’s post is likely to go to JD(U). PTI reported.
Among JD(U)’s probable ministers are Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Lesi Singh, Sunil Kumar, Jayant Raj, and party state chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha. The BJP is expected to retain most outgoing ministers while considering new entrants such as former IPS officer Anand Mishra, Rana Randhir, Gayatri Devi, and Vijay Kumar Khemka.
The NDA returned to power with 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly, with BJP winning 89 and JD(U) 85.
