Nitish Kumar’s 10th Oath As Bihar CM: Full List Of Expected Ministers And NDA Power Sharing

The event at Gandhi Maidan is being organised as a major display of NDA unity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend. Officials say he will travel to the venue by helicopter from Patna Airport and return the same way after the ceremony. Joining the Prime Minister will be several senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda. Two Deputy Chief Ministers are expected to be sworn in alongside Kumar, with both posts likely to go to BJP legislators.