Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

But the RJD challenges this ‘rejection,’ asserting that its vote share was the highest at 23 per cent, almost the same as 23.11 per cent it had bagged in 2020. But while it was then the largest party with 75 seats, in 2025, it was beaten down to just 25 seats. It contested 143 seats this time and 144 seats last time, so there is no question of its votes being dissipated. Results show that the RJD was second in most seats it lost, some by a small margin. So, only a micro examination will reveal who actually tripped them in which constituency. Kishor’s new Jan Suraaj is a prime suspect, as its vote share in 35 constituencies was higher than the winning margin. The AIMIM also split the Muslim votes, but let us remember that this time, the major Dalit party, the LJPRV, is back with the NDA (unlike last time). It could have swung a large portion of the Dalit votes (19 per cent) away from the RJD.