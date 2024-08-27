Even Modi’s plan to induct several experienced persons into his administrative apparatus through the ‘lateral entry’ route had to be withdrawn, because the opposition and his allies had strong objections. Their grouse was that the scheme did not reserve seats for the scheduled categories. Caste is back with a bang, now that Modi is on the back foot. It appears almost certain that this government would have to include ‘caste identity’ in its decennial census operations that it has dodged so far. The Supreme Court order suggesting that ‘creamy layers’ within Scheduled Castes and Tribes could well be excluded from further benefits of reservation set the cat among the pigeons. As soon as the Lok Janshakti Party screamed foul, a panicky government filed a ‘review petition’ in the Supreme Court.