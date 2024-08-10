Opposition Likely To Bring Notice To Remove Jadgeep Dhankhar As Vice President: Report

The INDIA-bloc opposition is considering submitting a notice for moving a resolution to remove Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar from his office, reports said on Saturday. Volatile relations have been witnessed between between Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar and INDIA-bloc during the recently concluded Parliament’s monsoon session.
As per PTI report, the timing of the notice is to be discussed and decided and though the resolution may not go through it would be a statement to highlight the Chair's "blatantly and consistently partisan" approach.
According to Article 67(b) of the Constitution, "Vice-President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People; but no resolution for the purpose of this clause shall be moved unless at least fourteen days' notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution."
The report stated 87 members have signed on the proposal to initiate action against Dhankhar.
Leader of House J P Nadda was informally informed that the Opposition is considering submitting a motion for removing Dhankhar, the report quoting a source said.
It also said concerns of opposition parties include microphone of the Leader of Opposition being turned off repeatedly.
It added the opposition wants the House to be run by rules and convention and personal remarks against members are unacceptable.
On Friday, Dhankhar and INDIA bloc parties sparred once again with the Congress accusing the Chair of acting in a "partisan" manner against the entire opposition.
Soon after opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against what they termed as "unacceptable" tone and disrespect shown by Dhankhar, the Congress held a press conference to claim that the Chair was not giving the opposition the importance it deserves in the Upper House.
Congress's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari claimed that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge is not allowed to speak, he is frequently interrupted and his microphones are often shut.
"It is not about one party. Two-three days ago, Ghanshyam Tiwari used such words for the Leader of Opposition which were not right and were insulting and unacceptable. We had given notice for privilege motion. We wanted to know the ruling on it, the ruling has not come, it has to be in writing," he said.
Earlier, the opposition walked out of the House, with Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders in tow.
The walkout came after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan and Dhankhar were engaged in a heated exchange in the Upper House.
After the walkout, Bachchan, flanked by Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders, told reporters that she objected to the tone used by the Chair.