Bhiwani Teacher’s Death: Last Rites Performed Amid CBI Probe, Internet Ban Extended

On Wednesday, after days of agitation, a third post-mortem was carried out at AIIMS Delhi in the presence of a medical board, following earlier autopsies conducted at the Bhiwani Civil Hospital and PGIMS, Rohtak.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
BSF and police personnel conduct a flag march ahead of Haryana polls
Haryana Police
Summary
1: CBI probe ordered after days of protests; a third autopsy was conducted at AIIMS Delhi before the cremation.

2: Internet services suspended in Bhiwani for another 24 hours to maintain law and order as political pressure builds.

The last rites of 19-year-old teacher, Manisha, were held in her native village Dhani Laxman in Bhiwani, drawing a large crowd of mourners. Her death, which has triggered widespread outrage, will now be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Manisha had gone missing on August 11 after leaving her school, reportedly to enquire about admission at a nursing college. Her body was found two days later, on August 13, in a field in Bhiwani.

On Thursday, the state government extended the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the Bhiwani district for 24 hours from 11 am, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, after days of agitation, a third post-mortem was carried out at AIIMS Delhi in the presence of a medical board, following earlier autopsies conducted at the Bhiwani Civil Hospital and PGIMS, Rohtak. Her body was brought back to her village late in the evening and cremated the next morning.

Her father, Sanjay, broke down during the cremation, reiterating his demand for justice. “The administration is saying that my daughter committed suicide, but I can say that she can never commit suicide. I want justice,” he said.

The order on mobile internet, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, stated: “This order is being extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order only in the jurisdiction of district Bhiwani for next 24 hours, that is from 11:00 hrs of August 21.”

Earlier, internet and SMS services had been suspended in both Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours starting Tuesday as protests escalated.

Villagers had formed a committee to conduct a dharna at Dhani Laxman, demanding a CBI probe and an autopsy at AIIMS. The protest was called off only after both demands were accepted, as per PTI.

Police had initially suggested that Manisha had died by suicide after ingesting poison, citing the emergence of a note. However, the claim was rejected outright by her family. Her father refused to conduct the cremation until the CBI probe and AIIMS autopsy were assured.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s announcement that the CBI would take over the probe has temporarily calmed the unrest, though questions remain over the handling of the case in its initial stages.

The Congress and other opposition parties have alleged that the state government tried to pass off the death as suicide in order to cover up the "breakdown of law and order" in the state.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP-led government and police acted in a "negligent and irresponsible" adding that an “unfortunate attempt is being made to prove the whole case as a suicide.”

Published At:
