Manoj Jarange Alleges Murder Plot By Dhananjay Munde; NCP Leader Denies Charges, Seeks CBI Probe

According to Jalna police, two individuals have been detained as part of a probe into a formal complaint filed earlier this week by Jarange’s associate Gangadhar Kalkute.

Manoj Jarange Alleges Murder Plot By Dhananjay Munde; NCP Leader Denies Charges, Seeks CBI Probe
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange | Photo: PTI
  • Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday levelled serious allegations against former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, claiming that the legislator had conspired to have him killed.

  • According to Jalna police, two individuals have been detained as part of a probe into a formal complaint filed earlier this week by Jarange’s associate Gangadhar Kalkute.

  • The activist also claimed that at least 18 people were involved in the conspiracy and that the suspects had later met Munde in Mumbai, seeking a vehicle to stage an accident.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday levelled serious allegations against former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, claiming that the legislator had conspired to have him killed. Munde has strongly denied the accusation, calling it politically motivated, and has demanded a CBI investigation into the matter.

According to Jalna police, two individuals have been detained as part of a probe into a formal complaint filed earlier this week by Jarange’s associate Gangadhar Kalkute, who alleged a plot to eliminate the activist.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange alleged, “Dhananjay Munde plotted to kill me. A person identified as Kanchan, who is Munde’s PA or someone known to him, had taken one of the detained suspects to the Parli guest house, where Munde had convened a meeting and spoke to them.”

Jarange further claimed that discussions were held during this meeting to defame him through fake videos and audio recordings or to kill him using certain medicines. Afterward, he alleged, a deal worth ₹2.5 crore was finalised to carry out the assassination.

In many ways, the OBC pushback has forced the government to tread cautiously. Any attempt to appease Marathas risks alienating the OBC base, and vice versa. - Outlook
Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Demand Collides With OBC Groups’ Hard-Won 27%

BY Jinit Parmar

The activist also claimed that at least 18 people were involved in the conspiracy and that the suspects had later met Munde in Mumbai, seeking a vehicle to stage an accident.

Refuting the allegations, Munde described them as “baseless, malicious, and politically motivated.” He insisted that he had never spoken against Jarange and accused the activist of misleading the public.

“The persons detained in connection with the case are Jarange’s own people,” Munde asserted. “I visit the Parli guest house every Monday, and people come there for discussions and meetings. The accused arrested in this case are Jarange’s people,” he added, claiming that there were deliberate attempts to damage his political career.

The NCP MLA from Parli said he would request Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a CBI probe into the entire episode to ensure transparency.

With PTI inputs

