The Supreme Court Stays Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case

2019 amendment in Pocso Act with regards to the punishment was also the point of arguments by the CBI. Though seven years is the minimum punishment that Sengar has already undergone under POCSO Act, the aggravated maximum punishment of the life sentence shall be taken into consideration, argued CBI. There should be a broader ambit to define the public servant or representative, said CBI and added that it is answerable to serve justice to the minor (who is now an adult).