‘We’re not safe’: Unnao Rape Survivor, Family Protest Against Sengar Bail

The Delhi Police removed the survivor, her mother, and Bhayana from the protest site. Visuals showed police personnel carrying them to a bus as they urged authorities to allow them to continue their demonstration.



Activist Yogita Bhayana questioned the grounds on which Sengar was granted bail. She said that the the survivor’s family had been left alone to fight a powerful accused. “Their entire family was destroyed while fighting for justice. How can such an accused be released on bail? We had seen how they fought and got the justice at that time. What happened now? When so many innocent people are lying in jails how was he granted bail?” she said, alleging that the family was under threat.





The survivor’s sister also opposed the bail order, saying unidentified men had been seen roaming near their house. “He killed my uncle and then my father. Now he is out on bail and we are still in danger. If they have released him, they should put us in jail instead, at least we would be alive,” she said.



