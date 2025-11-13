Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

The Bombay High Court has sought responses from the CBI and Centre on a petition alleging that Reliance Industries illegally extracted gas worth over $1.55 billion from ONGC’s Krishna-Godavari Basin fields.
The petitioner has demanded a CBI probe and criminal action against RIL and its directors for alleged theft and breach of trust.
RIL denies wrongdoing, claiming the gas was “migratory,” though expert reports and a government panel have indicated unauthorized extraction.
The Bombay High Court has issued a notice on a petition demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged gas theft by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fields in the Krishna-Godavari Basin.
The petition, filed by Jitendra P. Maru, claims that between 2004 and 2014, RIL drilled sideways into ONGC’s gas wells and extracted natural gas worth over $1.55 billion. It seeks criminal proceedings against RIL and its directors for alleged theft, criminal breach of trust, and misuse of government resources.
RIL has maintained that the gas in question was “migratory,” meaning it naturally moved between adjoining reservoirs, making its extraction legitimate. However, an independent study by DeGolyer and MacNaughton and a government-appointed committee led by A.P. Shah reportedly found that RIL had indeed drawn gas from ONGC’s block, estimating the value of extraction at more than $1.55 billion plus interest of $174.9 million.
The High Court has asked the CBI and the Union government to respond to the petition and listed the matter for hearing on November 18.