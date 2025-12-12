Karur Stampede: SC Refuses To Alter Order Suspending TN’s Stampede Probes

The bench neither issued notice on the state’s plea nor vacated its October 13 interim order. Justice Maheswari noted that the registrar general had filed a report and stated, "There is something wrong going in the high court. This is not a right thing that is happening in the high court. We have seen the registrar general's report. We will deal with it." The judges said they had reviewed the report detailing how a writ petition seeking SOPs for rallies was registered as a criminal writ petition.