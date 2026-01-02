NBA: Los Angeles Clippers Beat Utah Jazz 118-101 Thanks To Harden, Leonard

Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points, James Harden added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Utah Jazz 118-101 on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to a season-best six games. Leonard was the only Clippers starter on the floor for much of the fourth quarter. He singlehandedly matched Utah’s points in the period (20), with blood on his nose from what appeared to be a scratch. Los Angeles hit seven straight 3-pointers, with Leonard making four, to pull away. Nicolas Batum finished with 14 points and went 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kyle Anderson
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson, left, and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) speak after an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
1/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, drives the ball while under pressure from Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Derrick Jones Jr
Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr., center, goes for a rebound while under pressure from Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kyle Filipowski
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) drives the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Isaiah Collier
Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) drives the ball past Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kobe Sanders
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kobe Sanders, left, drives the ball against Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) dunks over Los Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball while under pressure from Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) and guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kris Dunn
Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) drives the ball against Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Los Angeles Clippers Vs Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, in Inglewood, California. | Photo: AP/William Liang
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  3. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  4. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  5. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  4. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

  5. Russia Releases Chilling Video Of Alleged Drone Wreckage

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism