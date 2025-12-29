Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Nick Kyrgios won the latest version of the “Battle of the Sexes” in tennis, beating top-ranked women’s player Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match that represented light entertainment rather than another landmark moment for gender equality. There was laughing and joking between the players, some under-arm serves, over-the-top grunting on shots, and even some dancing from Sabalenka during a timeout to entertain the crowd at the 17,000-seat Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai — where the most expensive tickets sold for approaching $800.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-1
Aryna Sabalenka holds her goddaughter next to Nick Kyrgios as they pose with trophies after their Battle of the Sexes tennis match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
1/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-2
Nick Kyrgios poses with the trophy after winning the Battle of the Sexes match against Aryna Sabalenka, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Christopher Pike/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-5
Nick Kyrgios, left, and Aryna Sabalenka interact at the net during their Battle of the Sexes match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Christopher Pike/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-3
Aryna Sabalenka holds her goddaughter Nicole after losing against Nick Kyrgios in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-12
Aryna Sabalenka with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after her match against Nick Kyrgios in ther Battle of the Sexes tennis match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-former footballer Ronaldo
Nick Kyrgios, right, interacts with former footballer Ronaldo after the Battle of the Sexes match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Christopher Pike/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-6
Aryna Sabalenka acknowledges the crowd after losing against Nick Kyrgios in their Battle of the Sexes match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Christopher Pike/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-7
Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand against Nick Kyrgios during their Battle of the Sexes tennis match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-8
Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka during their Battle of the Sexes tennis match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-9
Aryna Sabalenka plays a backhand against Nick Kyrgios during their Battle of the Sexes tennis match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-Former footballer Ronaldo
Former footballer Ronaldo, centre, and his partner Celina Locks, right, look on during the Battle of the Sexes tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-Former footballer Kaka
Former footballer Kaka looks on during the Battle of the Sexes match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Christopher Pike/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-15
Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her Battle of the Sexes tennis match against Nick Kyrgios, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-16
Nick Kyrgios plays a volley against Aryna Sabalenka during their Battle of the Sexes tennis match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-5
Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios laugh ahead of their Battle of the Sexes tennis match in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/15
Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Battle of the Sexes-11
Aryna Sabalenka makes her way to the court for the Battle of the Sexes match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. | Photo: Amr Alfiky/Pool Photo via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: Shams Fifer Powers Big Mumbai Win; Jurel Hits Daddy Hundred For UP

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mayank Agarwal Falls For 58 | KAR 137/4 (27)

  3. Kerala Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: KER In Deep Trouble At 99/5 As Chase Slips Further

  4. Delhi Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Priyansh Arya Brings Up Quick Fifty

  5. Baroda Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Krunal Pandya Leads Recovery As BRD Reach 161/4

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. SC To Hear CBI’s Plea On Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Sentence On Monday; Protest Erupts At Jantar Mantar

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. US ‘Has Become United Nations’: Trump Announces Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia

  3. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  4. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film