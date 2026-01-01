U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

In a statement, U.S. Southern Command, which oversees operations in South America, did not disclose the locations of the attacks. Earlier strikes have taken place in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. Footage shared by Southern Command on social media showed the boats moving in close formation, an unusual pattern. The military said the vessels were travelling as a convoy along known narco-trafficking routes and “had transferred narcotics between the three vessels prior to the strikes.” No evidence was provided to substantiate the claim.