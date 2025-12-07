Police Reject Vijay's TVK Rally Permission

Erode SP A. Sujatha's inspection rules out seven-acre Pavalathampalayam site for lacking crowd and parking capacity.
Decision follows 41 deaths in September stampede, enforcing new safety rules like enclosures and police mandates.
Sengottaiyan-led plea shifts from roadshow to private meeting; party eyes alternative venue for Vijay's December 16 address.
Tamil Nadu Police denied permission for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's public meeting in Erode on December 16, 2025, following an on-site inspection by Superintendent of Police A. Sujatha. The proposed seven-acre venue in Pavalathampalayam on Erode-Perundurai Road was deemed unsuitable due to insufficient space for the anticipated large crowd and vehicle parking, police sources confirmed on December 7.
Former AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA from Erode who recently joined TVK after expulsion from his parent party, submitted the petition to District Collector S. Kandasamy and police on December 6. The request shifted from an initial roadshow plan to a controlled public meeting at a private site near a marriage hall, in line with heightened safety protocols after the September 27 Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people, including 10 children, and injured over 50.
The Karur incident prompted the Tamil Nadu government to enforce stricter guidelines for political events, including crowd caps, demarcated enclosures, mandatory police deployment, and preference for enclosed venues over open-road programs. TVK organizers assured adherence to all norms, but authorities prioritized risk assessment, communicating the denial directly to Sengottaiyan and suggesting alternative spots.
The rejection comes amid Vijay's statewide mobilization for the 2026 Assembly elections, with Erode serving as a key western Tamil Nadu hub. A Supreme Court-ordered CBI probe into the Karur tragedy continues, scrutinizing event management lapses like delayed arrivals and inadequate amenities.