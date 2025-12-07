Police Reject Vijay's TVK Rally Permission

Former AIADMK minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA from Erode who recently joined TVK after expulsion from his parent party, submitted the petition to District Collector S. Kandasamy and police on December 6. The request shifted from an initial roadshow plan to a controlled public meeting at a private site near a marriage hall, in line with heightened safety protocols after the September 27 Karur rally stampede that killed 41 people, including 10 children, and injured over 50.