Vijay Declared TVK CM Candidate, Authorized To Decide Alliances For 2026 TN Polls

TVK's special general council meeting on Nov 5, 2025, in Mahabalipuram named actor Vijay as chief ministerial candidate and authorized him to decide on electoral alliances for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
Meeting passed resolutions on Indian fishermen’s arrests by Sri Lankan navy, women’s safety (highlighting Coimbatore assault), and halting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Held at a private hotel under Vijay’s leadership; actor appeared in white shirt and stubbled look; first major council post-Karur rally stampede.
A special general council meeting of Vijay-led TVK on Wednesday authorised the actor-politician to take a call on the party's alliance for next year's Assembly polls and announced him as its Chief Ministerial candidate.
The special meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram near here under the leadership of the actor, who turned up in his trademark white shirt and stubbled look.
A total of 12 resolutions on issues including the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy, women's safety in the state, the latest sexual assault of a woman in Coimbatore was highlightedand the SIR of electoral rolls were adopted.
The council unanimously declared Vijay as TVK’s chief ministerial face for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and empowered him to finalize all alliance decisions.
This marks the party’s first major strategic meeting since the September 27 Karur rally stampede that claimed 41 lives.