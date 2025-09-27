31 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

Massive turnout overwhelms venue; officials probe heat, overcrowding as cause while leaders express condolences.

N K Bhoopesh
N K Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
31 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally
31 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally Photo: The Hindu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thousands had gathered at the venue for the public meeting, part of Vijay’s ongoing State-wide tour

  • Permissions had been granted for around 30,000 participants, but estimates indicate nearly 60,000 people attended the rally

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences

At least 31 people are feared dead after collapsing during a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and popular actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday, according to local television reports quoting hospital authorities 

Thousands had gathered at the venue for the public meeting, part of Vijay’s ongoing State-wide tour. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as attendees suddenly began collapsing amid the dense crowd. “The crowd was huge, and suddenly people started collapsing. It became very difficult to move,” one attendee told local television channels.

The injured were rushed to Karur Medical College Hospital and nearby private hospitals. Due to the large turnout, ambulances reportedly took several minutes to reach the site. While the majority of those injured were treated at Karur District Headquarters Hospital, others were referred to medical colleges in Erode and Tiruchirappalli.

Officials said the exact cause of the fatalities is yet to be confirmed. Local television channels quoting police sources reported, “We are investigating whether heat, suffocation, or overcrowding led to these tragic deaths,” said a local officer. Permissions had been granted for around 30,000 participants, but estimates indicate nearly 60,000 people attended the rally.

Related Content
Related Content

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described the situation as “worrisome” and directed Minister Anbil Mahesh to rush to Karur to render assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences, stating, “My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time.”

TVK and actor Vijay have not yet issued an official statement regarding the tragedy. Authorities in Karur have launched an investigation into crowd management at the event.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Warm-up Match: Deol, Kaur Anchor Innings | IND-W 124/2 (21)

  2. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: NEP Fall Short Of Big Total, 148/8 In 20 Overs

  3. India Vs Pakistan: A Look At All Past Final Clashes Between The Two Arch Rivals

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Consoles Grieving Dunith Wellalage After Father’s Demise - Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  2. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  3. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  4. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  5. Kolkata’s Cooling Boom Masks A Hidden National Climate Crisis

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

  2. Palestine Applies for BRICS Membership Amid Growing Global Recognition

  3. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  4. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  5. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations