31 Feared Dead in Vijay’s Rally in Karur

At least 31 people are feared dead after collapsing during a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and popular actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday, according to local television reports quoting hospital authorities
Thousands had gathered at the venue for the public meeting, part of Vijay’s ongoing State-wide tour. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as attendees suddenly began collapsing amid the dense crowd. “The crowd was huge, and suddenly people started collapsing. It became very difficult to move,” one attendee told local television channels.
The injured were rushed to Karur Medical College Hospital and nearby private hospitals. Due to the large turnout, ambulances reportedly took several minutes to reach the site. While the majority of those injured were treated at Karur District Headquarters Hospital, others were referred to medical colleges in Erode and Tiruchirappalli.
Officials said the exact cause of the fatalities is yet to be confirmed. Local television channels quoting police sources reported, “We are investigating whether heat, suffocation, or overcrowding led to these tragic deaths,” said a local officer. Permissions had been granted for around 30,000 participants, but estimates indicate nearly 60,000 people attended the rally.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin described the situation as “worrisome” and directed Minister Anbil Mahesh to rush to Karur to render assistance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences, stating, “My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time.”
TVK and actor Vijay have not yet issued an official statement regarding the tragedy. Authorities in Karur have launched an investigation into crowd management at the event.