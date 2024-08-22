National

Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay Unveils Flag Of His Party Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam

Tamil superstar Vijay announced his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February this year and said he will quit cinema after completing two films ('GOAT' and an untitled film) to become a full-fledged politician in Tamil Nadu.

Thalapathy Vijay party flag
Vijay announced his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February this year Photo: YouTube/TVK
info_icon

Popular Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, also known as 'Thalapathy Vijay', unveiled his party's flag at the party office in Chennai on Thursday.

Vijay announced his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, in February this year and said he would quit cinema after completing two films ('GOAT' and an untitled film) to become a full-fledged politician in Tamil Nadu.

His party's name Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam loosely translates to 'Tamil Nadu Victory Party'.

His party will contest in the 2026 elections, he had said.

Making an address after unveiling his party's flag on Thursday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said he will announce the first state conference of his outfit soon, adding that preparations are on for it.

ALSO READ | Tamil Superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay Floats Political Party, Names It 'Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam'

"I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. Preparations are on for it and very soon I will announce it. Before that, I unveiled our party's flag today. I feel very proud... We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu," Vijay said.

Taking pledge along with party workers and leaders at the party office in Chennai, Vijay said "We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil..."

"I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings," Vijay said, reading the pledge.

'Thalapathy' Vijay was born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974 , in Tamil Nadu's Chennai to A Chandrasekhar, a Tamil film director and Shoba Chandrasekhar, a popular singer.

His announcement of entry to politics in February this year came amid speculation that were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

