US Military Considering Very Strong Options For Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump said the United States is considering "very strong options" in the form of military response to developments in Iran and as protests continue to gain ground across the country.
Asked if Iran was crossing the 'red line' in its crackdown on the protests, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, "They're starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent if you call 'em leaders. I don't know if they're leaders or just they rule through violence."
Rights groups say more than 500 people have now been killed since protests erupted over Iran’s collapsing currency and for the removal of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has also warned that the U.S. military and Israel would be considered "legitimate targets" if the U.S. intervenes to protect demonstrators.
“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said, The Guardian quoted.
“We’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One late on Sunday.
