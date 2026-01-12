US Military Considering Very Strong Options For Iran: Trump

Rights groups say more than 500 people have now been killed since protests erupted over Iran’s collapsing currency and for the removal of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Trump
Donald Trump Photo: AP
Summary of this article

US President Donald Trump said the United States is considering "very strong options" in military response against Iran.

Rights groups say more than 500 people have now been killed since protests erupted in Iran.

Iran has also warned that the U.S. military and Israel would be considered "legitimate targets" if the U.S. intervenes to protect demonstrators.

US President Donald Trump said the United States is considering "very strong options" in the form of military response to developments in Iran and as protests continue to gain ground across the country.

Asked if Iran was crossing the 'red line' in its crackdown on the protests, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, "They're starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent if you call 'em leaders. I don't know if they're leaders or just they rule through violence."

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian - X
Iran President Says, 'Will Listen To Protestors', But Warns Against Rioters

BY Outlook News Desk

Rights groups say more than 500 people have now been killed since protests erupted over Iran’s collapsing currency and for the removal of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. 

Tehran has also warned that the U.S. military and Israel would be considered "legitimate targets" if the U.S. intervenes to protect demonstrators.

“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said, The Guardian quoted.

Iran enters its second week of protests - File Photo
Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

BY Outlook News Desk

“We’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One late on Sunday.

With inputs from agencies.

Published At:
