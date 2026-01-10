Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

Iran has witnessed two weeks of protests.
The government has now indicated it will take severe measures to against protestors.
The Iranian Attorney-General has announced that protestors will be considered 'enemies of god', a charge that carries the death penalty in the Islamic nation.
With protests ongoing for a fortnight, the republic of Iran has intensified its threats against protestors in the country. On Saturday, the country’s attorney general warned that people caught taking part in protests will be charged as an “enemy of God,” a death-penalty crime.
Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad's announcement was reported by Iranian state television, according to AP.
"Prosecutors must carefully and without delay, by issuing indictments, prepare the grounds for the trial and decisive confrontation with those who, by betraying the nation and creating insecurity, seek foreign domination over the country," the statement read. "Proceedings must be conducted without leniency, compassion or indulgence."
Earlier, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had signalled that Iran was going to begin a crackdown on protestors in the country. The demonstrations, which have gone on for nearly two weeks, have intensified in recent days.
An online video verified by The Associated Press that showed demonstrations in northern Tehran's Saadat Abad area, with what appeared to be thousands on the street.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered support for the protesters.
"The United States supports the brave people of Iran," Rubio wrote Saturday on the social platform X. The State Department separately warned: "Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he'll do something, he means it."