Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

1. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised US President Donald Trump, calling him “arrogant” and predicting his “overthrow” amid ongoing protests.

2. Khamenei’s remarks reflect escalating rhetoric in the long-standing tensions between Iran and the United States, particularly following Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal under Trump.

3. The comments come as protests continue to spread, drawing international attention, while there has been no immediate response from the White House.