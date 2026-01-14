Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

26-year-old Erfan Soltani has been kept in detention without access to a lawyer, and authorities have not formally charged him.
According to a relative's statement to the BBC, the family was told he was due to be executed Wednesday, January 14.
As protests continue to flare in Iran, the death toll has reportedly crossed 2500. With the crackdown on protestors, numerous have been detained.
According to IranWire, 26-year-old Erfan Soltani has been kept in detention without access to a lawyer, and authorities have not formally charged him. No court hearing has been held in his case. His family has also been threatened, with officials warning that if they speak publicly or contact the media about his situation, other family members will be arrested.
Multiple reports state that a death sentence has been handed down to Soltani after he was allegedly involved in protests near the Iranian capital of Tehran.
A relative of Soltani spoke to BBC Persian stating, “In an extremely rapid process, within just two days, the court issued a death sentence," and further added that the the family was told he was due to be executed Wednesday, January 14.
According to the BBC, Donald Trump has also threatened to “take very strong action” if Iran begins executing anti-government protesters. “If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action,” Trump told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Tuesday night.
Earlier on his Truth Social account, Trump had posted “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” he wrote. “Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”