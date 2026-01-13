Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

Iran is witnessing protests for the past two weeks leading to a death toll of over 500 people.
The demonstrations have spread well beyond Tehran, into regions considered politically quiet.
Protest is no longer exceptional. It has become a recurring language of expression in the absence of credible channels, the author says.
Iran is once again facing widespread protests. They are often explained through familiar references to inflation, currency collapse, and declining living standards. These pressures are real. They shape daily life. But reducing the unrest to economics misses what has shifted more deeply. What is being tested is not the state’s ability to suppress demonstrations. It is whether the Islamic Republic can still govern a society that no longer believes the system offers a future worth waiting for.
The geography of protest matters. Demonstrations have spread well beyond Tehran into provincial towns, industrial hubs, and peripheral regions long treated as politically quiet. This is not episodic anger tied to a single grievance. It reflects dissatisfaction that has settled into routine life. Protest is no longer exceptional. It has become a recurring language of expression in the absence of credible channels.
The Islamic Republic was designed to withstand pressure. Power is fragmented across institutions rather than concentrated in a single leader or family. Security forces, clerical bodies, economic foundations, and state bureaucracies overlap and reinforce one another. This structure has allowed the system to absorb war, sanctions, and repeated waves of unrest. But survival is not the same as governance. Endurance does not equal renewal.
What defines the current moment is the narrowing of choice within the ruling elite itself. Over time, compromise has come to be viewed as more dangerous than repression. Concessions are seen as invitations to escalation. They raise expectations that the system either cannot or will not meet. More decisively, many within the political and security establishment appear convinced that losing control would invite punishment rather than negotiation. That belief now drives behaviour more than ideology or policy debate.
Coercion has therefore shifted from a tactic to a governing logic. Security deployments expand. Surveillance deepens. Information is constrained. Legal boundaries are stretched or ignored. These are not errors or temporary excesses. They are calculated decisions by a leadership that sees force as the only reliable instrument of order.
In the short term, repression can reduce visible mobilisation. Over time, it reshapes the state itself. Governance becomes reactive. Policy yields to enforcement. The state’s primary task shifts from addressing public needs to regulating public behaviour. This transformation is gradual, but it is difficult to reverse once institutionalised.
The costs accumulate quietly. Economic life becomes more fragile as uncertainty hardens into permanence. Businesses hesitate. Professionals disengage or leave. Informal networks replace formal institutions as trust erodes. The state devotes growing energy to maintaining control while losing capacity to address the conditions that generate unrest in the first place.
Generational change intensifies this erosion. Many younger Iranians have little connection to the revolutionary promises that once sustained the system’s legitimacy. Their political awareness formed under sanctions, censorship, and restricted mobility. Appeals to patience or gradual reform no longer persuade. The gap between official narratives and lived experience has widened to the point where disbelief has replaced expectation. Silence no longer signals consent.
From outside Iran, observers continue to search for decisive moments. Will protests escalate. Will the system fracture. Will external pressure tip the balance. These questions reflect a desire for clarity, but they misread the trajectory. Iran appears headed toward a prolonged period of tension in which neither state nor society achieves resolution. The system endures, but at growing institutional and social cost. Society adapts, but with deepening resentment.
This trajectory has regional consequences. A state consumed by internal control has fewer resources and less flexibility abroad. Diplomatic engagement becomes cautious. Economic initiatives slow or stall. Strategic ambition narrows. For neighbouring regions, including South Asia, the significance lies less in dramatic instability than in gradual paralysis. A constrained Iran behaves differently from a confident one, even when it remains intact.
External actors should resist the temptation to misread this moment. Calls for intervention reinforce siege narratives and strengthen those most invested in repression. They also risk reframing a domestic struggle over governance as a geopolitical contest, weakening the agency of those inside Iran who bear the real costs. History offers little evidence that outside pressure produces durable political outcomes aligned with popular demands.
This does not render the outside world irrelevant. Documentation of abuses, humanitarian access, and protection for vulnerable individuals remain necessary. But influence is limited. Exaggeration is counterproductive. Iran’s crisis does not lend itself to shortcuts or externally engineered solutions.
What is unfolding is slower and more corrosive than collapse. A political system is learning how to survive without persuading. A society is learning how to live without expecting reform. These conditions are unstable, but they can persist.
The real danger for the Islamic Republic is not sudden overthrow. It is the hollowing out of governance itself. States can rule through fear. They cannot renew themselves through it. When control replaces consent, the future narrows, even if the present holds.
Views and opinions expressed are the author’s alone.