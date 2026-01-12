Iran Protest Death Toll Reaches At Least 544 As Crackdown Intensifies

Activists report hundreds killed and thousands detained amid nationwide protests, internet shutdowns and rising international concern

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran protest death toll Iran protest latest news Iran protests
In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. Photo: (UGC via AP)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Activists say at least 544 people have been killed and more than 10,600 detained during protests across Iran.

  • Demonstrations have continued in cities including Tehran and Mashhad despite internet blackouts and mass arrests.

  • The unrest began over the collapse of Iran’s currency and has grown into direct challenges to the country’s leadership.

At least 544 people have been killed in nearly two weeks of protests across Iran, activists said, as demonstrations continue despite an internet blackout and mass arrests, raising fears of a widening and more violent crackdown by the authorities.

According to Associate Press, the death toll was reported by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which said 496 of those killed were protesters and 48 were members of the security forces. The group also said more than 10,600 people have been detained since the protests began. It relies on a network of sources inside Iran who crosscheck information, and has been considered reliable during previous unrest.

The demonstrations erupted on December 28 after the Iranian rial collapsed to more than 1.4 million to the dollar, under the pressure of sanctions linked partly to Iran’s nuclear programme. What began as economic protests has since evolved into open challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership, with crowds repeatedly returning to the streets of major cities despite arrests and violence.

With internet access cut and phone lines disrupted, it has become increasingly difficult to independently assess the scale of the unrest from outside the country. Associate Press reported that it has been unable to verify casualty figures independently, and Iranian authorities have not released any overall toll. Rights groups and Iranians abroad fear the communications blackout has given hard-liners within the security apparatus greater latitude to intensify the crackdown.

Related Content
Related Content

Protests were reported late Saturday into Sunday in Tehran and Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city, with further demonstrations appearing to continue into Sunday night and Monday. Online videos circulating from Iran, some believed to have been transmitted via Starlink satellite connections, showed protesters gathering in northern Tehran’s Punak neighbourhood, waving lit mobile phones after streets appeared to be blocked by authorities. Other footage showed people banging metal objects as fireworks exploded nearby.

In Mashhad, videos purported to show demonstrators confronting security forces, while smaller protests were also reported in Kerman, in southeastern Iran. Iranian state television broadcast footage on Sunday morning from what it described as calm streets in several cities, displaying date stamps on screen, though it did not include images from Tehran or Mashhad. A Tehran official acknowledged continued protests in comments carried by state media.

The rising death toll and unrest have unfolded against escalating international tensions. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran had proposed negotiations following his public threats of action over the crackdown, even as his administration weighs a range of possible responses. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said: “The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options.” He added: “If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”

Trump said talks were being arranged but suggested action could come first. “The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting,” he said, adding: “Iran called, they want to negotiate.” There was no immediate confirmation from Tehran of any such outreach.

Iranian leaders, meanwhile, issued warnings of their own. In a speech to parliament, hard-line speaker Mohammad Baagher Qalibaf said the US military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if force was used against Iran. Referring to Israel as “the occupied territory”, he said: “In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centers, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets.” Lawmakers responded by chanting: “Death to America!”

It remains unclear how serious Iran is about launching a strike, particularly after its air defences were heavily damaged during a 12-day conflict with Israel in June. Any decision to escalate militarily would ultimately rest with Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US military said it is “postured with forces that span the full range of combat capability” in the Middle East to defend its interests and allies. Iran previously targeted US forces at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in June, while the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet remains based in Bahrain.

Israel is closely monitoring developments, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Iran with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio overnight. “The people of Israel, the entire world, are in awe of the tremendous heroism of the citizens of Iran,” Netanyahu said.

International concern has continued to mount. At the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV said Iran was among places “where ongoing tensions continue to claim many lives”, expressing hope that “dialogue and peace may be patiently nurtured”. Demonstrations in support of Iranian protesters were held in several international capitals. A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “shocked” by reports of violence against protesters and urged Iranian authorities to show restraint and restore communications, Associate Press reported.

(With inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: MUM Slip To 61/4 After Kaverappa’s Breakthrough

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Slip To 136/4 After Rinku Singh’s Dismissal

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

  4. Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  4. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform  Providing  Domestic  ‘Help’  Services  Faces  Backlash    

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  2. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

  3. Iran Protests: Death Toll Increases To At Least 203 People

  4. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  5. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

Latest Stories

  1. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  2. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure

  3. Golden Globes 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Bags Best Director For One Battle After Another l Full Winners List

  4. Delhi Temperature & Weather Update – Coldest January Morning in 13 Years

  5. How Winter Weather Triggers Medical Emergencies, A Pulmonologist Explains

  6. Iran Protest Death Toll Reaches At Least 544 As Crackdown Intensifies

  7. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Slip To 136/4 After Rinku Singh’s Dismissal

  8. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK's Lisa Unite To Present Best Actor Television (Drama) Award