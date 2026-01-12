Pro-Iran Rallies Sweep Cities As Tehran Blames Foreign ‘Terrorism’ For Unrest

Iranian officials blamed “terrorism” and alleged Mossad involvement for the unrest, citing comments by former US official Mike Pompeo.

Iran protests Iran unrest Iran anti-government protests Khamenei regime crisis
TEHRAN, IRAN - DECEMBER 31: Shopkeepers close their businesses during a protest against rising prices and market instability driven by a rapid increase in foreign exchange rates. Photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
  • Tens of thousands joined pro-Iran, anti-terror rallies across Tehran, Azerbaijan province and Arak, rejecting what authorities called foreign-backed violence.

  • The demonstrations followed weeks of anti-government protests over economic hardship, during which at least 544 people were killed and more than 10,600 detained.

Large-scale pro-Iran demonstrations were held across several cities and provinces, including Tehran, on Monday, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to express support for the Islamic Republic and denounce what authorities described as armed acts of “terrorism” by protesters opposing the current regime, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, rallies were held in multiple locations, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak. Visuals from Azerbaijan showed massive crowds waving national flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, while condemning the violence and organised unrest that has gripped the country over the past 15 days. Similar scenes were reported from Arak, where large numbers gathered for what were described as pro-Iran, anti-terror demonstrations.

Press TV said the nationwide rallies were organised to reject what officials called foreign-backed unrest and to oppose attempts to turn protests into violence. The demonstrations come days after the Islamic Republic witnessed widespread anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and growing public anger over governance.

At least 544 people have been killed and more than 10,681 individuals arrested and sent to prisons during the unrest, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. - (UGC via AP)
Iran Claims Protests Are Under Control As Death Toll Mounts

BY Outlook News Desk

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said there was clear evidence “linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists,” Press TV reported. He was referring to a post by former US secretary of state and CIA director Mike Pompeo, who wrote on X on January 2: “The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege - Mashhad, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?”

“Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them,” the post added.

Pompeo’s reference to a “Mossad agent walking beside” protesters fuelled speculation that the anti-government unrest may be foreign-backed, particularly by the US and Israel, with the aim of toppling the Khamenei-led system that has been in power since 1979.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published At:
