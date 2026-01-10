NCP Factions Unite To Release Joint Manifesto For Pune Civic Polls

The NCP and NCP (SP) came together to release a joint manifesto for the upcoming Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, on Saturday released a joint manifesto for the upcoming elections for the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls.
Ajit Pawar and cousin Supriya Sule, the working president of NCP(SP), were present at the joint press conference, marking a thaw in their relations since their split in 2023.
The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, and NCP(SP), of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi camp, have joined hands for the January 15 elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies.
Ajit Pawar said the manifesto prioritises key civic issues in Pune including water supply, traffic, pothole-free roads, cleanliness, healthcare services, pollution control, and slum rehabilitation.
The appearance of Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule marks an important moment to the Pune civic race and Maharashtra politics, signalling an effort to unite for the cause of local governance matters despite broader political disagreements.