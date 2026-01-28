Who is Rohit Pawar And How Is He Related To Ajit Pawar?

As the NCP factions reunited for the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, Rohit Pawar had shared the stage with uncle Ajit Pawar, and was reportedly working towards bridging the divide between the two factions.

  • Nephew Rohit Pawar arrived at the Baramati Hospital following the tragic death of uncle Ajit Pawar where he was seen breaking down.

  • Rohit has built his own political within the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) identity and in Maharashtra politics.

  • Rohit had appeared with his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar when the two NCP factions reunited for the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls in January.

Six-time Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash incident near Baramati at the age of 66. Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to address a public meeting for the district panchayat elections. The lower part of the plane reportedly caught fire before it could land. The crew attempted an emergency landing, but crashed. Nephew Rohit Pawar arrived at the Baramati Hospital following the tragic incident where he was seen breaking down.

Born in 1985 in Baramati, Rohit is the grandson of Dinkar Rao Govindrao Pawar and the grand-nephew of senior Indian leader Sharad Pawar. He represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency from the NCP (SP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, having first been elected in 2019. He has also been serving as the President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) since 2022.

Since his stint at the Pune Zilla Parishad, Rohit has built his own political within the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) identity and in Maharashtra politics.

In a major shift before the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, where the NCP factions decided to reunite, Rohit had teamed up with his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on where he launched strong criticism against the BJP's“corruption-ridden” administration in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

At the meet, Rohit mentioned that party workers and local leaders had called for both NCP factions to unite against the BJP. “The message from the grassroots was clear — we need unity to eradicate corruption in PCMC. That’s why we chose to contest this election together,” he had explained.

He had also referred to his uncle Ajit Pawar as “Rocky Bhai” from the film KGF, speaking on his hold in the grassroots and capability of challenging BJP’s hold on Pimpri-Chinchwad politics. Prior to the drubbing that the united NCP faction received in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, political circles were abuzz with Rohit's meeting with Ajit Pawar and his efforts at bridging the two factions two years after the split.

