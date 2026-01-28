Ajit Pawar No More: Leaders React to Tragic Plane Crash

"Shri Ajit Pawar ji was a people's leader who had a strong bond with the people and a deep connection with the grassroots" : says PM Modi.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ajit Pawar killed in plane crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed after an aircraft carrying him crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar is seen addressing a press conference, in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Monday, May 27, 2024. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Summary
  • Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others died after their aircraft crashed while landing in Baramati, Pune district.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other national leaders contacted CM Devendra Fadnavis and paid tributes on social media.

  • State and national leaders across parties termed Pawar’s death an irreparable loss to Maharashtra and public life.

As news of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in Baramati comes in, the nation's political leaders share their shock and condolences on social media while state leaders arrive at the scene of the crash.

Pawar and five other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune's Baramati area.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed In A Plane Crash At Baramati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have contacted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for updates on the Baramati plane crash.

Calling Pawar "a leader of the people", Modi took to X, "He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his shock on X, "Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar." He added, "Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers."

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari condoled the NCP leader's death, "Over the past many years, while working together in the state legislature, I shared an extremely close bond with Ajit dada. His administrative acumen, developmental vision, and innate ability to connect with people have ensured that Ajit dada always holds an unassailable position in Maharashtra's politics. The untimely passing of this people's leader, who harboured aspirations for Maharashtra's development, is not just a loss for Maharashtra but an irreplaceable one for the entire nation."

Gadkari shared on X, "The news of the sudden demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji is extremely shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking. My heartfelt tribute to him."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant told reporters, "The sad and tragic news of the demise of our state’s Maharashtra finance minister, Ajit Pawar, has left us deeply pained. I came into closer contact with him. We would meet and talk often, and one of his most distinctive qualities was that he always kept his word.”

On the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a crash landing in Baramati, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "This is such horrible news...There are not enough words to express..."

DK Shivkumar, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash. His sudden demise is a great loss to public life and to Maharashtra politics, where he served with experience and resolve."

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan says, "Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash... Maybe the civil aviation experts will issue a report. But it is a loss to the country... I convey all my sympathies to his family."

Published At:
